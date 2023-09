A Livonia police officer is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash while he was off-duty Thursday.

Police said the 10-year veteran of the department was riding on Middlebelt south of Six Mile at 10:05 a.m. when he was involved in a crash with a pickup truck.

The crash remains under investigation, and details about the cause or circumstances were not provided.

