Stranger danger incident reported in Plymouth Township

A child who was riding a scooter reported a possible "stranger danger" incident around 5 p.m. May 3 in Plymouth Township.

The child, an elementary school-aged boy, told his mother that he was in the area of Trailwood Road, near Creekwood Circle when he was approached by a man in a vehicle who asked if he "wanted to go for a ride," with him.

The boy was unable to describe the car, beyond it being red.

The driver was described as a male of an unknown race, wearing sunglasses, possibly in his mid-30s.

Plymouth Township police are investigating. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call them at 734-354-3232.