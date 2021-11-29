Livonia police seek thief who snatched tip jar from coffee shop

Police are looking for a thief who stole the tip jar from a Livonia coffee shop.

While the employee at Coffee + Cream near Joy and Hix was preparing a drink and had her back turned to the counter at 7:11 p.m. Nov. 18, the thief grabbed the jar and hid it in her jacket.

The suspect is described as a white female with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, a black North Face jacket, and black pants.