Livonia Schools cancel bus routes due to driver shortages

Livonia Public Schools has joined a growing list of school districts across the country facing a shortage of school bus drivers.

"It’s just frustrating because they left the parents know by email last night," said parent Lynda Rivera.

The district said that "every effort" has been made to staff all bus routes even utilizing certified drivers from other departments in the district - but it wasn’t enough.

Rivera will now be dealing with picking up her three children from three different schools in the district.

"Luckily I’m able to work from home so I can do that," she said.

District officials say that numerous bus routes including all grade levels for both morning and afternoon, are impacted by the cancelations:

Bus A, B, C, D, and E at Stevenson, Holmes, Riley, Hoover and Coolidge starting Friday, Sept. 20th and all next week, Sept. 23rd through the 27th.

And also Bus F, G, H, and J at Stevenson, Holmes, Riley, Coolidge and Buchanan for the following week, Sept. 30th through Oct. 4th

And some parents say if the school district can’t come up with a workable solution they’re already mapping out their next step.

"We might have to go to the school board," she said.

FOX 2 requested an on-camera interview with school officials but instead we received a statement which reads in part:

"Livonia Public Schools transports more than 6,000 students daily in our more than 36-square-mile district. We know that canceling routes presents a challenge for our families and we want nothing more than to be fully staffed."

Officials also say they have newly hired drivers who are being trained and should be out on routes soon.

In the meantime, the district encourages families to carpool.



