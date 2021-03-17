Livonia woman charged after allegedly trying to steal COVID-19 vaccines from TCF Center

A Livonia woman is facing charges after authorities say she allegedly tried to steal COVID-19 vaccines from the TCF Center in Detroit.

Saeedeh Elahi, 41, is charged with larceny in a building.

Officials said police were called to the third floor of the TCF Center just before 2 p.m. Monday. Elahi is accused of putting two Moderna vaccine doses and two vaccination cards in her pocket.

"There is simply no excuse for this alleged conduct. This past year has been extremely stressful for everyone. There is some light at the end of the tunnel because of the various vaccines. State and local governments have been doing their level best to get vaccines to as many people as possible. This case should send a loud and clear message that this conduct is criminal and will be taken seriously," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Hakim Berry, the chief operating officer for the city of Detroit, said that another employee reported the attempted theft.

Berry said Elahi is not affiliated with a hospital and is likely affiliated with a staffing agency that helps staff nurses at TCF.

The doses had to be taken for evidence and were unable to be used. Despite this, officials said everyone who was scheduled to receive a vaccine was able to get one.