Livonia woman killed after losing control, crashing on I-75 in Oakland County
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Livonia woman was killed, and her passenger suffered minor injuries in a crash Monday on I-75 in Bloomfield Township.
Police said the 20-year-old woman was driving southbound near Squirrel Road around 9 p.m. when she lost control and went off the road into a ditch. The victim was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from her vehicle.
The woman's passenger, a 21-year-old Inkster man, was wearing his seat belt and only suffered minor injuries.
What's next:
Police are awaiting toxicology results, but believe drugs or alcohol may have been involved in the crash.
An investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Bloomfield Township police provided details about this crash.