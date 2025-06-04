Livonia woman killed after losing control, crashing on I-75 in Oakland County

The Brief A Livonia woman died in a crash after losing control on I-75 in Bloomfield Township on Monday. Her passenger suffered minor injuries. Police believe drugs or alcohol may have been involved in the crash.



A Livonia woman was killed, and her passenger suffered minor injuries in a crash Monday on I-75 in Bloomfield Township.

Police said the 20-year-old woman was driving southbound near Squirrel Road around 9 p.m. when she lost control and went off the road into a ditch. The victim was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from her vehicle.

The woman's passenger, a 21-year-old Inkster man, was wearing his seat belt and only suffered minor injuries.

What's next:

Police are awaiting toxicology results, but believe drugs or alcohol may have been involved in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.