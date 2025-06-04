Expand / Collapse search

Livonia woman killed after losing control, crashing on I-75 in Oakland County

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  June 4, 2025 9:00am EDT
    • A Livonia woman died in a crash after losing control on I-75 in Bloomfield Township on Monday.
    • Her passenger suffered minor injuries.
    • Police believe drugs or alcohol may have been involved in the crash.

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Livonia woman was killed, and her passenger suffered minor injuries in a crash Monday on I-75 in Bloomfield Township.

Police said the 20-year-old woman was driving southbound near Squirrel Road around 9 p.m. when she lost control and went off the road into a ditch. The victim was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from her vehicle.

The woman's passenger, a 21-year-old Inkster man, was wearing his seat belt and only suffered minor injuries.

Police are awaiting toxicology results, but believe drugs or alcohol may have been involved in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

