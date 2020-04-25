Local business owner helps out family after losing 3-year-old during house fire last week 

Aris Pugh’s 3-year-old daughter Autumn died last week after their house caught on fire. The rest of the family survived, but they lost everything.

Gaston Munoz, Owner of Munoz Reality, saw the story on FOX 2. He was touched and immediately wanted to help.

“I own this house free and clear, so they can stay as long as they want,” Gaston said.

A place to call their own. Bunk beds for the kids. Clothes, toys and new things for the baby on the way.

“We’re right in the middle of a crisis,” Gaston said. “I came from Argentina and whatever I have came from this country, so it’s time for me to give a little back.”

“Unbelievable, I’m just speechless honestly,” Aris said.

Gaston and his employees literally worked around the clock to get the house ready for Aris and her family.

Advertisement

“We put in kitchen carpet, windows and all. We did the whole renovation in one week,” Gaston said.

Gaston’s two older sons wanted to help too. They donated their allowances to the family.

“They said you know what dad, they need it more than us,” Gaston said.

