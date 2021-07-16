91-year-old Detroit man with Alzheimer's missing since Tuesday

article

Detroit police are looking for a resident who has been missing for several days. He was last seen Tuesday, July 13th.

Hilliard Gray was last seen at his residence on the 20000 block of Dequindre Tuesday afternoon.

Gray is a 91-year-old man with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with stripes and gray pants.

According to his family, Hilliard does suffer from Alzheimer’s and has bad hearing.

Advertisement

Call the Detroit Police Department 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 if you have any knowledge about his whereabouts.