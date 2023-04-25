Local neurosurgeon found shot dead inside Detroit home

article

A well-known and respected Metro Detroit neurosurgeon was found dead after police conducted a welfare check at the doctor's home this weekend.

Devon Hoover was found dead inside his home on Boston Boulevard in Detroit Sunday night, according to police. They said it could be tied to a domestic situation.

Ascension Michigan Hospital system confirmed Hoover had died, saying he would be greatly missed.

"Our sincerest condolences and heartfelt prayers are with his family, friends and fellow associates during this incredibly difficult time," the hospital said in a statement.

Devon Hoover

According to Detroit police, officers were called to a home in the 100 block of W Boston Blvd for a well-being check. After entering the home, they found a 53-year-old man fatally shot.

Hoover was found wrapped in a sheet in the attic of his home with a single gunshot wound. Police also said his car was found dumped in a separate location.

The circumstances from the scene were still being investigated a day later.

There was no information about a suspect or any other details released by police.