Lodge freeway blocked in Southfield after police pursuit Friday morning

The Brief A police scene blocked traffic on a metro Detroit highway late Friday morning Several lanes were closed on the Lodge Freeway in Southfield and at least one vehicle had damage Sources told FOX 2 a wanted vehicle fled police after an attempted traffic stop



A major traffic jam appeared on a metro Detroit highway Friday morning after police attempted to pull a car over.

It led to several police cruisers boxing in a SUV that was wanted by law enforcement.

What we know:

Traffic on the M-10 freeway was redirected onto the Southfield Freeway in the city of Southfield on Friday morning due to a police scene.

Law enforcement blocked the Lodge near Nine Mile after police identified a vehicle that was connected to a felony warrant, a source told FOX 2.

After attempting a traffic stop, the vehicle fled down M-10 before police disabled the vehicle.

There were no injuries reported.

Aerial footage caught the moment the suspect's vehicle, a gray Kia SUV, was being pulled onto a tow truck.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what the vehicle was wanted for. Police only confirmed that it was wanted.

It's also unclear what police agencies were involved in the arrest. Michigan State Police said they were not part of the arrest.