Lodge shooting near 8-Mile shuts down highway for police investigation
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A shooting on the Lodge (M-10) and 8-Mile has led to heavy traffic and an investigation by Michigan State Police.
What they're saying:
On Wednesday, May 14, MSP said a shooting occurred on southbound M-10 near 8 Mile, leading to all lanes being shut down.
The shooting happened at 2:35 p.m.
One victim has been reported and taken to a hospital. It is unknown what their condition is.
As of 4:40 p.m., the freeway is still closed, causing headaches for drivers who are already using the Lodge as a detour from I-696.
What's next:
It is unknown when the road will reopen. Drivers are recommended to avoid the area.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from MSP's social media for this report.