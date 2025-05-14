Lodge shooting near 8-Mile shuts down highway for police investigation

article

The Brief Southbound drivers on the Lodge were met with heavy traffic after a shooting. One person has been taken to the hospital. It is unknown when the road will reopen.



A shooting on the Lodge (M-10) and 8-Mile has led to heavy traffic and an investigation by Michigan State Police.

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, May 14, MSP said a shooting occurred on southbound M-10 near 8 Mile, leading to all lanes being shut down.

The shooting happened at 2:35 p.m.

One victim has been reported and taken to a hospital. It is unknown what their condition is.

As of 4:40 p.m., the freeway is still closed, causing headaches for drivers who are already using the Lodge as a detour from I-696.

What's next:

It is unknown when the road will reopen. Drivers are recommended to avoid the area.