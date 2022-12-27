A Detroit liquor store owner won't need to worry about any lost inventory - but that doesn't mean the robbery attempt at his store Tuesday morning won't leave him with a giant headache.

"They did so much damage. It's just senseless," said Ceasar Yaldo, who owns the Supreme Liquor Shop Inc. on Hayes Street, near Seven Mile Road. "It doesn't look like they grabbed anything."

The group of people that Yaldo is referring to are the thieves that attempted a smash and grab robbery at the liquor store. He said he got a call around 2:30 a.m. from a regular customer who told him about the giant gaping hole in his store.

"He said ‘hey, there’s a hole in your store,'" Yaldo said. He added that the surveillance cameras didn't show the hole.

But there it was, on the Hayes Street side of the building. From the outside, there's a pile of cinder blocks and brick strewn around the hole in the wall.

From the inside, a door was knocked off the side where the thieves broke in. Several crates of 7-Up were also knocked over.

"It's a stupid crime costing money for no reason," Yaldo said.

Supreme Liquor Shop has been around for 37 years. And despite the damage, Yaldo has no intention of closing shop today. He did have a message for the attempted robbers:

"Go get a job. There's so many people looking for jobs," he said. "There's no point in causing damage for nothing."