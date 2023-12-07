Lori Vallow: 'Doomsday Mom' enters not guilty plea in Arizona arraignment

One week since being extradited from Idaho to Arizona, convicted murderer Lori Vallow appeared in Maricopa County court on December 7. She was officially arraigned on two murder conspiracy charges as the next legal chapter of the Vallow saga now unfolds.

It's been about four months since Vallow received a life in prison sentence in an Idaho courtroom.

On Thursday, she looked at us in the gallery from a holding room minutes before her arraignment. She's accused of conspiring in the fatal shooting of her estranged husband, Charles Vallow, and planning the attempted murder of her niece's ex-husband.

"It started in Arizona. It needs to end in Arizona." — Kay Woodcock, Charles Vallow's sister

Woodcock wants Lori to face justice.

Joined by her two public defenders, the 50-year-old walked into a Maricopa County Superiour Courtroom in an orange MCSO jumpsuit, using the name Lori Vallow Daybell.

The judge entered a not guilty plea on two murder conspiracy cases against her, but Lori can change her plea at some point if she chooses.

She is currently housed at the Estrella Women's Jail.

"She doesn't want to be there, so I am very happy that she's there because anything she doesn't wanna want to do, I want her to do so. That's just you know, anything that will exacerbate, that will aggravate, agitate, cause her anguish. That's what I want, because we have lived through all of the anguish caused by her actions," said Woodcock.

FOX 10 first obtained the 2019 divorce paperwork filed by Charles Vallow, in which he said his then-wife Lori believed she was a goddess preparing for the second coming of Christ.

Lori's late brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed Charles months later, claiming self-defense.

Lori quickly moved to eastern Idaho with her children, 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

>>Continuing Coverage: Lori Vallow-Chad Daybell Case

The children's remains were discovered in June 2020 in the backyard of Chad Daybell's home. Chad is Lori's current husband.

Earlier this year, Lori was convicted of murdering J.J., Tylee, and conspiring in the death of Chad's first wife, Tammy.

Here in Arizona, prosecutors believe Lori ordered her brother to kill Charles and her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux, but the attempt on Brandon failed.

Woodcock says there's enough evidence for conspiracy.

"They would have gotten any indictments if they didn't have a good solid case. The only thing I wish is that they had additional evidence, and maybe they'll learn something new."

Vallow's new trial is set for April. The state wants to push it back by 270 days since it's considered a complex case. Woodcock doesn't mind the wait.

"And whatever we need to do, we will keep it alive if we need. You know, we just wanna keep everyone aware of this what's going on, and that she's just a horrific person, and she's a murderer."

FOX 10 reached out to both of Vallow's public defenders for comment. They have not responded.

Vallow's pre-trial conference is set for January 18, 2024.

"She doesn't want to be there, so I am very happy that she's there because anything she doesn't want to do, I want her to do so. That's just you know, anything that will exacerbate, that will aggravate, agitate, cause her anguish. That's what I want, because we have lived through all of the anguish caused by her actions."