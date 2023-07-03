Lost Husky from Traverse City rescued in Sterling Heights reunited with owner

Roxy the Husky has had quite a journey.

She was found struggling to keep her head above water by Sterling Heights police, which rescued her from the weeds in a nearby pond. Her recovery caught on body-worn police cams.

Roxy was scanned for a microchip, her last known owner Madison Cikity from Traverse City. She was surprised as anyone to get a call from sterling heights police.

"They are just like, she’s here, this happened, I was like alright, I'm coming to get her," Madison said.

"It was in some reeds and cattails it was kind of in distress and had a hard time keeping its head about water," said Sgt. Aaron Susalla, Sterling Heights police.

The Husky formerly known as Zoey, was stuck in a pond in Sterling Heights over the weekend, rescued by officers.

She made a four-hour drive for a dog that she thought had a different home, with a different family, after Madison gave her away to move out west.

"She was with a bad family and I took her and she was very skittish," Madison said. "She was getting comfortable but unfortunately I couldn’t bring her with me so I had found a family - a friend of a friend, and gave her away and never had contact since."

That is until she learned about Roxy’s journey from Traverse City to Sterling Heights - who knows how long she has been out on her own.

"I was like what are the odds of that? So I guess it’s fate," she said.

Fate that brings them together again. This time she plans to keep Roxy close.

"I’m probably going to get her trained," Madison said.

And they have a lot of catching up to do - with plenty of time to do it as they venture back to Traverse City.



