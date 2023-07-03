Lost Husky from Traverse City rescued from pond by police in Sterling Heights

Police rescued a dog, stuck in a pond, and it was all caught on their body cameras.

If you've been around a Husky, you know they can be hyper, that made the rescue a bit more challenging. Zoey is now happy dog - a far cry from how she looked, 48 hours earlier.

Police bodycam: "Is she caught? Hold my flashlight."

"It was in some reeds and cattails it was kind of in distress and had a hard time keeping its head about water," said Sgt. Aaron Susalla, Sterling Heights police.

The Husky formerly known as Zoey, was stuck in this pond in Sterling Heights over the weekend, rescued by officers.

"The officers did take a risk saving the dog - but it was a calculated risk," Susalla said.

Officer Smith was there scaling the deck of this home – near 15 Mile and Dodge Park, helped out by Officer Archer.

Bodycam: "It’s alright."

The folks who called 911 stood by and were leary, because that pond is deep and thick with vegetation. Zoey was scared too, maybe because of the time of year.

"It could have been in distress just because of the anxiety or the fear of the loud fireworks," Susalla said.

Bodycam: "Come here, ready, come on pooch, hey puppy."

"You could tell this Husky, she was just very happy to see those officers," Susalla said. "She must have been able to sense their aura, that they were good."

The dog was taken back for some r&r at the Sterling Heights Police Department. Animal Control scanned the pup for a microchip Monday - and got a surprising result.

"The owners were located in Traverse City, so it's still unknown how it made its way to Sterling Heights," Susalla said.

That’s 250 miles away. FOX 2 talked to Zoey’s owner by phone, that’s her in the photo. Last year – she gave Zoey to a friend, before leaving for California.

Now she’s back in Traverse City and is ready to bring Zoey on home.

That reunion is planned for Monday evening. The original owner is thankful that the microchip helped make it all possible. There are still a lot of questions we may never have answers to, including how she made that journey.



