Lost West Bloomfield man hit, killed while trying to cross Pontiac road to ask for directions

A West Bloomfield man who authorities believe was lost in Pontiac died after a pickup truck hit him Monday afternoon.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, 77-year-old Jehad Alrayess stepped into Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Elmwood just before 4 p.m. and was hit by a GMC Sierra with a trailer that was headed north on MLK. He was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital, where he died.

The sheriff's office believes Alrayess was lost and had attempted to cross the street to ask for directions when he stepped in the path of the truck and was struck.

Alcohol, drugs, and speed do not appear to be factors, the sheriff's office said.

Big picture view:

The sheriff's office said this death was the fifth fatal pedestrian crash in Pontiac this year. There have also been five other reported pedestrian crashes where the victims suffered significant injuries.

Authorities are using this latest incident as a reminder that drivers should stay alert and pedestrians should use crosswalks when available. People on foot are also urged to be careful when crossing busy roads.