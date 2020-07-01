Loud explosions heard at Ferndale train yard after equipment catches fire

article

Firefighters have put out a fire at the Ferndale train yard after a piece of equipment caught fire and it caused two explosions.

According to the Ferndale Fire Department, a piece of equipment on the railroad tracks near 8 Mile and Woodward in the train yard caught fire Wednesday morning around 10:30.

Firefighters quickly put the fire out and officials say there is no threat to the community or hazardous material in the equipment.

They did not say what the equipment was that caught fire.

Neighbors said they heard two explosions and then saw thick black smoke before firefighters arrived.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.