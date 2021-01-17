Small group of protesters act peacefully at state Capitol among heavy police presence

A small group of protestors, counter-protestors, and journalists walked around peacefully with large police and National Guard presence at the state Capitol Sunday.

Federal, state, and local police officials planned for the worst-case scenario after thousands of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6.

The State Capitol is quiet for scheduled protest Sunday.

According to officials, Trump supporters planned protests at all 50 state capitols.

"We don't want no violence; we just want to speak our rights and want everybody to know we just want the best for our country we love our country, and we don't want it steered in the wrong way," says one protestor.

Counter protestors had the same sentiments.

Law officials say protests are expected through January 20.

Advertisement

Stay with Fox 2 for more updates.