Detroit rapper Dank Demoss settles lawsuit with Lyft after driver denies ride, says she won't fit in the car

Detroit rapper Dank Demoss has settled with Lyft after suing the company because she was denied a ride based on her size. In a video of the encounter, the driver told her that she could not fit in his car, and suggested ordering an Uber XL. The rapper, whose real name is Dajua Blanding, filed a discrimination lawsuit after the January incident.



A lawsuit over a Lyft driver refusing to give a Detroit passenger a ride because he said she would not fit in his car was settled earlier this summer, according to court records.

Dajua Blanding's attorney, Zach Runyan, confirmed that the discrimination lawsuit was "resolved," but could not speak further on specifics of the case.

The backstory:

Blanding, who raps under the name Dank Demoss, requested a Lyft to a Detroit Lions watch party in January, but when the driver arrived and saw her, he told her that he was unable to give her a ride due to her weight. Demoss was recording the encounter.

"I can fit in this car," she can be heard saying, to which he responded, "Believe me, you can't."

The driver then told Blanding his tires couldn't handle the weight, apologized, and mentioned ordering an Uber XL - a larger vehicle. He added that he would refund the ride so she wouldn't be charged.

"I've been in cars smaller than that," she previously told FOX 2. "I just want them to know that it hurt my feelings."

Dig deeper:

When FOX 2 spoke to Blanding's other attorney, Jonathan Marko, after the lawsuit was filed earlier this year, he said that denying someone a ride based on their weight is legally the same as denying someone because of their race or religion.

"I knew that it was illegal, and I knew that it was wrong," Marko said in January.