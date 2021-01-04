Lyon Twp plane crash cause still unknown, vaccine rollout issues in Macomb County, Trump presses Ga officials

Law enforcement from both federal and county levels is still investigating a plane crash in a rural Michigan township where the cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

On Saturday, a small aircraft carrying a well-known homebuilder and his family crashed into a home in Lyon Township, killing everyone on board.

David Compo, a previous president of the Southeastern Michigan Home Builders Association was memorialized on Sunday. He, his wife Michelle and his son Dawson were well-remembered throughout the community.

"His graduating class of 2020, so much had been taken away from them and now within a short span of time, one of our brothers has been taken away from us and we never got to say goodbye," said Patrick Fulton, principal of Detroit Catholic Central High School talking about Dawson. "I just feel blessed for the time we had with him and enriched. Again, I wish we had more time, but now I know we have a powerful advocate for us before our heavenly father."

David was known for his big heart who operated within the construction industry for decades. His wife and son were also beloved.

The family was on their way back from Georgia when they crashed. The home builders association said David was an experienced pilot and they were scheduled to land at the Oakland Southwest Airport on Saturday.

When the plane crashed, a family inside ran away. Shortly after the impact, extra fuel in the plane's gas tank ignited, causing a secondary explosion.

The FAA will have a preliminary report published within the next two weeks.

Macomb County has vaccinated 1,200 people so far

Issues distributing the COVID-19 vaccine have trickled down from federal supply chains to local health departments responsible for the direct administration of the new series of treatments to protect against the coronavirus.

Following the speedy development of several variants of a vaccine, officials had hoped Operation Warpspeed would continue through the rollout. Instead, organizational issues and resource availability have marred progress.

In Macomb County, executive Mark Hackel said the health department is capable of administering at least 2,000 vaccines daily. But right now, it's closer to 1,200.

"We can do that internally, but I don't think that's going to happen right now because as we're starting to slow-roll this, we put in for each week for a number of allotment and so far we're getting about a thousand a week," he said.

The county itself is responsible for getting emergency crews in the fire and police departments vaccinated, while hospitals are focusing on their own health care workers.

While some municipalities have struggled to find available storage due to the cold-temperature requirements that must be followed to keep the Pfizer vaccine viable, that's not an issue for Macomb.

Hackel said they had reached out to northern communities in the state, offering assistance to places that didn't receive financial assistance to rollout the vaccine.

College grads come to Pinball Pete's rescue

A popular arcade locale in two Michigan college towns has put out a call for help after seeing business pushed to the bring during the pandemic.

Pinball Pete's, a staple of both East Lansing and Ann Arbor, where students attending Michigan's two biggest universities would often patronize, set up an online fundraiser. It appears to be working.

So far, nearly 90,000 had been raised to help.

The owners of the chain were reluctant to put out a call for help. But amid the hard times of 2020 expected to extend into 2021, few other options remained.

"We are now asking for help from the friends, families, and communities that have helped to shape what Pinball Pete's is today," read part of the business's gofundme.

Whitmer signs new protections for sexual and domestic abuse victims

A new bill signed by the Michigan governor has granted survivors of domestic and sexual violence added levels of privacy.

The legislation received bipartisan support before Gretchen Whitmer signed it into law.

Under the new law, victims of crimes and their children can apply for identification numbers and substitute addresses with assigned post boxes for the state to mail documents to them.

Schools will also be prohibited from disclosing participants' and their children's addresses

One of the legislation sponsors, Rep. Kristy Pagan, said in a news release that offering survivors the opportunity to protect their privacy will help prevent further abuse after experiencing trauma.

British judge refuses to extradite Wikileaks founder to US

A British judge on Monday rejected the United States’ request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges, saying he was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled that extradition would be "oppressive" because of Assange's mental health.

She said Assange was "a depressed and sometimes despairing man" who had the "intellect and determination" to circumvent any suicide prevention measures taken by prison authorities.

The U.S. government said it would appeal the decision. Assange’s lawyers plan to ask for his release from a London prison where he has been held for more than a year-and-a-half.

Michigan's winter cloud cover is expected to break Monday afternoon with a few rays of sunshine and above-freezing temperatures forecasted for about midday.

Trump, on tape, presses Ga. official to ‘find’ him votes

President Donald Trump pressured Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to "find" enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the state’s presidential election, repeatedly citing disproven claims of fraud and raising the prospect of "criminal offense" if officials did not change the vote count, according to a recording of the conversation.

The phone call with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Saturday was the latest step in an unprecedented effort by a sitting president to pressure a state official to reverse the outcome of a free and fair election that he lost. The president, who has refused to accept his loss to Democratic president-elect Biden, repeatedly argued that Raffensperger could change the certified results.

"All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have," Trump said. "Because we won the state."

Georgia counted its votes three times before certifying Biden’s win by an 11,779 margin, Raffensperger noted: "President Trump, we’ve had several lawsuits, and we’ve had to respond in court to the lawsuits and the contentions. We don’t agree that you have won."