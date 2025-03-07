M-14/I-96 closes between Sheldon Road and I-275 this weekend

The Brief Westbound M-14 will be closed from I-275 to Sheldon with lane restrictions beginning west of Beck. The project is expected to last two years, costing $140 million, according to MDOT. Closures began at 9 a.m. today and runs through Monday at 5 a.m.



The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin rebuilding M-14/I-96 in Livonia and Plymouth Township, starting with a closure today, running March 7-10.

The project is expected to last two years, costing $140 million, according to MDOT. Currently, the eastbound side of M-14/I-96 from Sheldon Road to Newburgh Road has two lanes open with ramps.

The westbound side is reduced to one lane under I-275. This weekend’s work is part of the final preparation to reconstruct the eastbound side, MDOT said.

The westbound side of M-14/I-96 will be rebuilt in 2026.

MDOT said the earlier start time for today at 9 a.m. is due to maintenance work, running until Monday, March 10.

This weekend, westbound M-14 will be closed from I-275 to Sheldon Road until 5 a.m. Monday, March 10, with lane restrictions beginning west of Beck Road.

"Traffic control for this project has been carefully considered for the approximately 125,000 drivers who use M-14/I-96 daily near the I-275 interchange," said MDOT in a statement.

Big picture view:

The following ramps will be closed:

• Northbound and southbound I-275 to westbound M-14.

• Sheldon Road to westbound M-14.

• Westbound M-14 to Sheldon Road.

• Eastbound M-14 to northbound/southbound I-275.

Eastbound M-14 will be closed from Sheldon Road to I-275 from 8 p.m. Friday, March 7, to 5 a.m. Monday, March 10, with lane restrictions beginning east of Levan Road.

The following ramps will be closed:

• Northbound/southbound Beck Road to eastbound M-14.

• Sheldon Road to eastbound M-14.

The following detours will be posted:

• Westbound M-14 will be detoured via southbound I-275, westbound I-94 and northbound US-23 to M-14.

• Eastbound M-14 will be detoured via southbound US-23, eastbound I-94 and northbound I-275 to eastbound M-14/I-96.

5 a.m. Monday, March 10 - late 2025.

Eastbound M-14 will have one lane open from west of Beck Road to Levan Road. Westbound M-14 will have two lanes open from Levan Road to Beck Road.

The following ramps will be closed:

• Eastbound M-14 to northbound/southbound I-275.

• Northbound I-275 to westbound M-14.

• Northbound/southbound Beck Road to eastbound M-14.

• Sheldon Road to eastbound M-14.

According to MDOT, the work next year to rebuild the westbound lanes will include two lanes open in each direction with numerous ramp closures.

Project details and maps can be found at M14Reconstruction.org.

