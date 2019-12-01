M-53 closed after fatal car crash, fire in Washington Twp Sunday

One person is dead after a single vehicle crash and fire on M-53 Sunday morning. As of 3p.m., M-53 remains closed in both directsion between 26 Mile Road and 30 Miles Road.

Macomb County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday on M-53 at 26 Mile Road. The vehicle was on fire when they arrived.

Witnesses reported seeing a blue Jeep Cherokee going south on M-53, north of 26 Mile Road, at a high speed when it drove into the median, sturck a pole, and caught fire.

The Washington Township Fire Departments responded to extinguish the vehicle.

It is believed the driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.