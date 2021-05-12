Expand / Collapse search

M1 Concourse hosting Woodward Dream Show to complement the Dream Cruise in August

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - After a break during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Woodward Dream Cruise is returning to southeast Michigan and it won't be alone with a new event to complement it.  

The Woodward Dream Show event was announced Wednesday to be held at the M-1 Concourse in Pontiac this summer. The ticketed event will be held August 19 to 21, to complement the Dream Cruise weekend happening at the same time.

The concourse is a 1.5-mile track amid 87 acres featuring private garages with collectible cars. The cost is $100 a day or $275 for all three days.  

You'll see some of the hot rods and muscle cars. iconic cars that not only impress but tell a story of a generation.  

It will be an outdoor event with appropriate safety protocols. For more information, go to woodwarddreamshow.com