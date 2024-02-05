Mackinac Bridge closed for falling ice

article

The authority that governs the Mackinac Bridge has shut down traffic over the miles-long structure because of falling ice.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority closed passage over the bridge late Monday morning with no estimated time for reopening it.

Ice formed on the tower after fog moved through the state, freezing the bridge's towers and cables.

A news bulletin from the authority said updates will be posted on their social media pages.

The Michigan Department of Transportation previously shared a video about why it has to close the bridge over falling ice, which you can find here.