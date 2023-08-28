Mackinac Bridge Walk: Everything to know about 2023 Labor Day walk

article

This Labor Day, lace up your walking shoes and journey across The Mighty Mac.

The Mackinac Bridge Walk includes several options for participating in the tradition.

Headed up north for the walk? Here's what to know:

Time

The Bridge Walk begins at 7 a.m. Sept. 4. Participants can begin walking up until 11:30 a.m.

The bridge closes to traffic at 6:30 a.m. and will reopen at noon.

Cost

The walk is free and there is no registration.

Walking options

Walk from either end of the bridge, then turn around at the midpoint and return to the side where you started. Beginning at 10 a.m., the turnaround point will be moved toward the ends of the bridge, but you may start walking up until 11:30 a.m.

Walk from either end of the bridge and continue across to the other side. This option is most like previous bridge walks. However, since bus transportation across the bridge will not be provided, walkers who choose this option will need to arrange for their own transportation back across after the bridge reopens at noon. Walkers who do not reach the midpoint of the bridge before 10 a.m. will be turned back.

Walk from either end of the bridge, continuing across to the other side, then walk back to the end of the bridge you started from. This option will mean a 10-mile round trip for participants. If walkers in this option do not reach the midpoint of the bridge on their return trip by 10 a.m. they will be turned back.

Prohibited items

Signs

Banners

Umbrellas

Bicycles

Roller skates

Skateboards

Wagons and similar types of devices

Animals, with the exception of service animals

