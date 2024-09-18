Mackinac Island named one of the best places to visit this fall

article

Planning a trip to experience the splendor of fall? Consider Mackinac Island, one of the best places to visit this autumn, according to USA Today.

The publication has named Michigan's quaint island the second-best place to visit in the fall, behind Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Travel editors and experts worked together to come up with a list of travel destinations that readers then voted on to compile the 10Best list.

Best places to visit this fall:

Gatlinburg, Tennessee Mackinac Island, Michigan Allegany County, Maryland Lafayette, Louisiana Estes Park, Colorado Saratoga County, New York Loudoun County, Virginia Columbus, Ohio Cody, Wyoming Branson, Missouri

Last year, Mackinac was named the third-best fall travel destination, while it has been ranked No. 1 on the summer travel list for two years straight.

"This award is more than a recognition; it’s a reflection of the dedication our members pour into making Mackinac Island a place that offers unforgettable memories," said Tim Hygh, executive director of Mackinac Island Tourism. "We are truly humbled to be named a top fall destination and are grateful to all our guests for letting us be a part of their special moments on the island. As we celebrate this achievement, we are inspired to continue creating experiences that resonate in the hearts of everyone who visits for years to come."

Though the island is a prime vacationing spot in the summer, the fun and beauty of Mackinac doesn't just end when the warmer season does. Mackinac Island offers plenty of opportunities to see the changing leaves via bike, on foot, horse-drawn carriage, or even from the sky in a helicopter.

According to the fall color tracking, leaves on Mackinac Island trees are expected to peak around the second week of October.

Beyond the vibrant colors, enjoy the season with spooky Halloween fun on Mackinac Island. Take a haunted tour and learn about the darker side of the island, or visit on the weekend before Halloween, when there will be trick-or-treating, parties, the Great Turtle Trail Run, and more.