Macomb County construction worker killed on I-94 was three-time cancer survivor

The family of a Macomb County road worker is in deep mourning for their son, brother, and uncle who was killed Monday while patching potholes on I-94 in Saint Clair Shores.

Zach Morisette was just 26-years-old. He was killed Monday on I-94 while he was patching potholes near Nine Mile when a hit-and-run driver took his life.

"He's going to be missed, so much," his brother Rodney said. "He was loving loyal caring and he just loved his family more than any words could ever describe."

Rodney said his brother didn't have an easy life. In his 26 years, he battled and beat cancer three times - but says his brother was selfless.

"Zach was the strongest person I knew," Rodney said. "He never stopped thinking about other people. He would have made a great father - because he was the perfect uncle."

The crash happened near Nine Mile Road and EB I-94 in St. Clair Shores Monday around 3 p.m. Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said they have little to go on to find the driver responsible.

"Usually we have some type of evidence and this one we just don't. The construction worker that was with him did not witness the crash, there's no evidence left behind on the scene that points us to a certain car," Shaw said.

Police said they have received tips but they're still asking for help from anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed it. They're also asking the driver to turn themselves in.

"This is going to leave a hole in our hearts and in our family that will never be filled," Rodney? said. "The only thing we can ask for is that the person who did this and didn't have the decency to stop - be brought to justice."

"This is a good opportunity now for you to turn yourself in - bring your lawyer if that's what you want to do - come talk to us and let us work through this case," Shaw said.

Michigan State Police said driving during this pandemic has been out of control and 50 more people have died this year on the roads than at this point last year, despite a lot of people not even being on the road.

"Make sure that you're moving over when you're supposed to. If you're just driving normally, drive the speed limit, wear your seatbelt - go back to doing those things that we used to do so hopefully we can prevent people getting killed on our roadways," Shaw said.

Anyone with information on this accident is asked to call state police at 313-237-2450.