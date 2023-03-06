Macomb County aviation club member accused of 'inappropriate contact' with child

article

A Macomb Township man is facing criminal sexual conduct charges after police say he had "inappropriate contact" with a child at a Ray Township aviation club.

Rex Dale Phelps, 71, is charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct - victim 13-15. He was given a $50,000 cash/surety bond.

Authorities didn't specify what Phelps did, but said that the conduct went on for months.

Phelps also has federal charges pending against him for similar crimes that happened in aircraft, Michigan State Police said.