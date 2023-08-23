Macomb County blasted by more than 2.5 inches of rain in Wednesday storms

A subdivision was submerged - and just one of many in Macomb County.

SkyFox flew over the Brycewood neighborhood in Chesterfield Township with streets that turned into muddy lakes after storms barreled on through Wednesday.

"I think we need kayaks instead of cars here in Brycewood," said one resident, Jennifer. "Our neighbor’s house at the corner, they’re basement's flooded - down Lange where it’s the worst."

Jennifer says she’s been through this before and not too long ago. Mother Nature adding insult to injury.

"For starters this is the second time in four weeks," she said.

And driving through it all - is a gamble.

"It’s kind of enter at your own risk," she said. "You’re either going to end up stuck or you’ll get lucky, and you’ll make it through."

Kim Brown seemed to be one of the lucky ones.

"How was that just now? Not good. I was looking for my oars," she said.

FOX 2: "Do you worry about car damage or anything like that?"

"Real worried," she said. "My boyfriend is right up there and I said if the car stalls you’re going to have to come get me."

Neighbors living behind an up-and-coming development say they got the brunt of the flooding. One of them sent us a picture of what the area looked like before the rain moved in and video of the gushing mess it turned into, after.

"We never had a problem though until they took down all those woods and flattened all that out. Now that’s kind of where it came from I think," said one resident.

Chesterfield Township officials have been out examining the scene. They are working with the Macomb County Department of Roads to mitigate roadway flooding…like much of what we saw on and around Gratiot.

Most people FOX 2 spoke with, just want answers.

"When I called Chesterfield Township they told me it was a Road Commission issue," said Jennifer. "When I called the Road Commission, they said basically, a generic 'Well, we’ll see what we can do,' response. And if I believed that, it would have been handled the first time that we called them about it. This is going on the second.

"So, I don’t see a whole lot of change."



