Macomb County break-in suspects flee in stolen SUV after resident hears them in her basement

One person is in custody and another is still on the run after a break-in early Sunday in New Haven.

Macomb County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a home in the Amherst Subdivision around 4:45 a.m. after a caller heard people talking and moving around in her basement. The caller said she then saw two people with flashlights flee the basement access door.

A deputy spotted a GMC Acadia lose control near the entrance of the subdivision at Clark and Amherst and crash into the ditch. The passenger, 18-year-old Victor Villegas, of Lenox Township, was arrested immediately. The driver fled on foot and still hasn't been caught.

During their investigation, deputies learned that the Acadia had been stolen from the garage of another home in the subdivision. Both the caller who reported the break-in and the person who owns the Acadia said items were missing from their homes. Many of these items were recovered from inside the vehicle and from Villegas, authorities said.

Villegas is now charged with two counts of first-degree home invasion, one count of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, six counts of breaking and entering to steal property less than $200, one count of second-degree home invasion, one count of breaking and entering to steal property $200-$1,000, and one count of larceny less than $200.

He was given a personal bond of $20,000.