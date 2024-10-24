Macomb County businesses, residents pitch in for hurricane relief after Helene, Milton

The cars kept on arriving at the Palazzo Grande on Van Dyke near 25 Mile Thursday afternoon to donate for victims of hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"We’re trying to get scarves, boots and hats. Whatever we can get it is starting to snow in the mountains," said Joe Crifasi, relief event organizer. "We just bought 120 propane heaters for down there."

Popular businesses in Macomb County like Pizza Nostalgia, who gave $10,000 as well as the Shelby Township Lions, many chipping in. In fact, the truck will be going to the Lions Club in Ashcroft, North Carolina for distribution, next week.

There are other events to help the cause, and there’s a November 1st Wine Tasting.

The last day for donations is Saturday, October 26 at noon.

You can always make a monetary contribution that will be used to buy supplies at the Shelby Lions Club HERE.

