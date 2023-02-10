Macomb County deputy comforts man along side of road after sensing something was wrong

Macomb County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Thorne said he could sense something was wrong when he responded to a call and saw a young man sitting back in his seat with his eyes closed.

Someone had called 911 about the man sitting in the passenger seat of his car in Lenox Township. Thorne arrived and found the man upset and crying.

The man told Thorne that he needed to pull over on his way to work because he was down, stressed, and needed a break. He told Thorne he didn't want to hurt himself; he was just overwhelmed.

Thorne asked the man what he could do for him, and the man said he needed a hug, so Thorne did just that.

Like most traffic stops, another deputy arrived. Thorne and Deputy Fred Parisek spent time talking with the man.

After about 20 minutes, Thorne provided the man with resources, including his own phone number, and a final hug.

The deputies are making good on that promise, too. They recently had lunch with the man.

If you need help in the county, you can contact the Macomb County Crisis Center 24/7 at 855-996-2264.

You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.