Macomb County father charged with abuse after child brought to hospital with multiple fractures

The Brief A Macomb County father is accused of abusing his child. The child was brought to Children's Hospital with multiple fractures.



A Macomb County father is accused of abusing his child after the child was brought to a hospital with multiple fractures earlier this year.

Michael Antonelli, 39, is now charged with first-degree child abuse.

The backstory:

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Antonelli and his wife brought their child to Children's Hospital in Detroit on June 2. The child was suffering multiple fractures that were determined to be not accidental, authorities said.

The prosecutor's office determined Antonelli was to blame, and alleged he abused the child between May 14 and June 2. Antonelli was arraigned on a child abuse charge Thursday and given a $250,000 bond.

"This is an extremely sad and difficult case. Our focus remains where it must be, on protecting children and pursuing justice. It is essential that we allow the judicial system to run its course, guided by evidence and due process," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

What's next:

Antonelli is due back in court Aug. 20 for a probable cause conference and again on Aug. 27 for a preliminary exam.