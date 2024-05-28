Macomb County husband guilty for wife's death in shootout with other man

article

A Washington Township man was found guilty of manslaughter for killing his wife by a jury after an eight-day trial

Matthew Louis Mollicone, 46, was involved in a shootout with a Ray Township man for having contact with his wife on July 12, 2022. During the exchange of gunfire, Mollicone's wife was fatally wounded.

Mollicone and his wife had driven to the Ray Township man's residence. During the confrontation, Mollicone pulled a gun, while the other man reached for his handgun and fired a shot over his head.

The Ray Township man was wounded in the leg after trading gunfire with Mollicone.

"After being shot, he tried to run away from Mollicone but the defendant continued to fire his weapon at the male victim," the prosecutor's office said in a release. "The defendant returned to his vehicle with his wife, gunfire between the two men continued, resulting in the wife’s death."

Mollicone was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter (a 15-year felony), assault with intent to murder (a life felony), and three counts of felony firearm (a two-year mandatory felony).

"The jury's convictions holds the perpetrator accountable for his actions and brings closure to the loved ones left behind," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a release.

Mollicone will be sentenced July 10.

