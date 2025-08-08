Macomb County man accused of beating dog charged with animal cruelty

The Brief A man is facing an animal cruelty charge for allegedly beating and dragging a dog in Macomb County. Authorities allege that Corbin Sutton also damaged a police vehicle during his arrest.



A Macomb County man accused of beating a dog and damaging a patrol vehicle during his arrest is now facing charges.

Corbin Charles Sutton, 31, of Romeo, was arraigned Tuesday on one count of animal cruelty. He is currently being held in the Macomb County Jail on a 25,000 cash bond.

The backstory:

According to Michigan State Police, multiple people called 911 around 9:35 a.m. Sunday to report that a man was beating and dragging a dog on Van Dyke near Springbrook Estates in Bruce Township. Authorities arrived and stopped the suspect, Sutton, on Michael Avenue inside the mobile home park.

During that traffic stop, police said Sutton became combative but was taken into custody without being injured. However, during his arrest, he allegedly damaged a Macomb County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

Police said the dog was taken to a vet for emergency care and is expected to survive.