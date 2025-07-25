Macomb County man accused of drugging, sexually assaulting victim he met on dating app

article

The Brief A Lenox Township man is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a victim he had met on a dating app. The disoriented victim went to a neighbor's home and reported the assault. Investigators believe there are more victims.



Authorities are searching for more victims after a Macomb County man allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted a person he had met on a dating app.

Charles Fouts Jr., 67, of Lenox Township, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, capturing/distributing images of an unclothed person, and using a computer to commit a crime for the alleged assault.

The backstory:

An investigation started late July 19 after a disoriented female victim at an apartment complex in St. Clair County's Fort Gratiot Township went to a neighbor's home. The victim told the neighbor that she had been drugged and sexually assaulted.

Investigators with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office learned that in addition to the alleged drugging and assault, photos of the victim were also taken of her without her consent or knowledge.

The suspect, Fouts, was still at the scene when deputies got to the apartment complex. He was arrested without incident and is currently being held in the St. Clair County Jail after he was denied bond.

What's next:

Authorities believe there may be more victims, and they are currently searching for these victims.

If you believe you are a victim of Fouts, contact the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office at 810-987-1726.