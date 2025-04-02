Macomb County man accused of selling counterfeit airbags: 'Serious public safety hazard'

article

A Macomb County man is accused of putting drivers in danger by selling counterfeit airbags.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said 31-year-old Dinas Kamaitis had counterfeit restraint systems, including airbags, for sale on his eBay account.

"Counterfeit parts are a serious public safety hazard on our roads," Nessel said.

The backstory:

According to a release from Nessel's office, more than 80% of counterfeit airbags fail to properly deploy in a crash. An estimated 81,000 vehicles in the state have counterfeit restraint systems.

Kamaitis, of New Baltimore, was charged Tuesday with using a computer to commit a crime, four counts of delivery or possession of property with counterfeit identifying marks, and four counts of selling counterfeit supplemental restraint systems.

In addition to being charged, more than $600,000 has been seized from bank accounts associated with Kamaitis.

These charges are the first brought by the AG's newly expanded Auto Fraud Task Force (AFTF).

"My newly expanded Auto Fraud Task Force is committed to holding accountable those who put Michiganders at risk, and I am confident that our continued partnership with the Michigan State Police will strengthen our efforts to combat this threat and keep drivers safe," Nessel said.