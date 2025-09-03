'Senseless': Macomb County man sentenced to prison after argument over Taco Bell turned deadly

The Brief Mark Newsome was sentenced to prison after authorities say he beat his roommate to death over Taco Bell. Newsome believed the victim stole his food. He pleaded no contest to manslaughter.



Last year, an argument between roommates over Taco Bell in Roseville turned deadly, and now a man is headed to prison for the murder.

Mark Newsome, 55, pleaded no contest earlier this year to manslaughter in the death of 72-year-old Dale Francis Mitchell. He was sentenced Wednesday to 5-15 years behind bars, with credit for 581 days.

A Macomb County judge called the murder "senseless" and said he almost exceeded the sentencing agreement of 5-15 years but "reluctantly" decided to follow it.

The backstory:

It was initially reported that the victim allegedly stole Newsome's food. However, according to Newsome's attorney, Mitchell had taken food from another roommate while Newsome was sleeping. When Newsome heard the commotion from this incident, he got up and got involved.

According to authorities, the argument that ensued after the accusation led to Newsome allegedly beating Mitchell to death.

Police called to the scene found Mitchell unconscious, bleeding, and bruised.

Newsome was arrested without incident, and charged with second-degree murder. His manslaughter plea deal includes a sentence agreement of 5-15 years.

While speaking to the court during his sentencing, Newsome said the victim tried to punch him in the face days before the fatal assault, and claimed he had been the target of Mitchell previously.

Mitchell's family wrote in a victim impact statement that his health had declined before his death, making him more vulnerable.