Roseville man pleads no contest in murder of roommate over Taco Bell

article

The Brief 54-year-old Mark Newsome pleaded no contest to killing his roommate over fast food. Newsome faces 5–15 years behind bars. He is expected to be sentenced on June 24 at 9:30 a.m.



A Macomb County man pleaded no contest to the murder of his roommate in 2024.

Timeline:

54-year-old Mark Joseph Newsome pleaded no contest to manslaughter in the death of 72-year-old Francis Mitchell at a group home in Roseville on Jan. 31, 2024.

Prosecutors say Newsome and Mitchell got into a fight at their home in Roseville, which they shared with other roommates.

Investigators say the two were fighting over food from Taco Bell.

One of their roommates saw the fight between them and called the Roseville Police Department.

When police arrived, they found Mitchell bleeding and bruised in an unconscious condition on the floor of the house as a result of being beaten by Newsome.

Fire crews were called to the scene where they attempted to save Mitchell with CPR, but were unable to do so.

He was later pronounced dead.

Newsome was then arrested at the home. The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office charged Newsome with:

Homicide

Murder Second Degree.

What's next:

On May 20, Newsome pleaded no contest during a jury trial to manslaughter with a sentence agreement of 5 to 15 years.

He is expected to be sentenced on June 24 at 9:30 a.m.

The Source: FOX 2 used details in a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office for information in this report.