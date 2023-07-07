Macomb County man caught selling vapes, marijuana products to high school students, police say

article

A Macomb County man is accused of selling vape dispensers and THC cartridges to high school students after a teen was caught with one.

Police said the investigation began in May after a parent of a student at Utica High School found a vape dispenser at their home. As part of the investigation, several students were searched by school staff and were found to have vape dispensers and THC cartridges at school.

Investigators determined that 19-year-old Saveer Esho, of Sterling Heights, was selling the products to minors. During a traffic stop, police allegedly found marijuana products and nicotine vapes in Esho's vehicle before he admitted that he sold these products to teens. He would then deliver them to the teens on school grounds and had done so at three high schools.

Esho is charged with delivering controlled substances to a minor, possessing a counterfeit identification card, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was given a $50,000 cash/surety bond.

"Our department will use all available resources to catch and prosecute predators who attempt to prey on the most vulnerable in our community – kids and senior citizens. I commend the UCS (Utica Community Schools) administrator and the work of our School Resource Officer and Special Investigations Unit for getting this criminal off the streets," said Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide.