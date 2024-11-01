Macomb County man charged with child porn, selling drugs causing overdose death

article

A Clinton Township fatal overdose investigation has led to the arrest of a Macomb County man who was charged with allegedly possessing child pornography.

Authorities say Ronald Hill Jr., of Clinton Township, was charged with possession of child pornography after being arrested in connection to selling drugs that allegedly led to an overdose death a year prior.

In November 2023, police were called out to a report of an overdose near Clinton River and Romeo Plank. When they arrived, they found that the victim had died.

An investigation was opened into the cause of the victim's death that led police to Hill, who was living in Clinton Township at the time.

Officials say they searched Hill's home, where they found additional evidence related to the overdose victim's death. Meanwhile, detectives on the scene while investigating determined that the suspect was in possession of child pornography, according to authorities.

On Oct. 29, 2024, Hill was arrested.

He was arraigned in court on charges including:

Count 1: Delivery of a controlled substance causing death

Count 2: Delivery of a controlled substance less than 50 grams

A judge set Hill's bond at $50,000 personally and to be released with a GPS tether.

On Friday, Hill was arraigned again on charges related to the alleged child pornography possession, including:

3 counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material

1 count of delivery of cocaine less than 50 grams

A bond of $500,000 was also set for Hill.