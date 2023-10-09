Macomb County nursing home worker charged with neglect after resident chokes to death

A Macomb County nursing home employee is facing charges after a patient under her care choked to death in 2021.

According to Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel, Jessica Struhar, 26, was a certified nursing assistant at Medilodge of Richmond. She is accused of ignoring multiple standing orders related to a 58-year-old resident’s plan of care during mealtime. This led to the resident choking and dying, authorities said.

Struhar is also accused of making false medical records entries about the victim’s care while he was receiving care from EMS and hospital personnel.

She is charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse and intentionally placing false information in a medical record.

"The overwhelming majority of those who provide long-term care in Michigan do so with integrity and respect for their important role," Nessel said. "But when there is a serious breach in the responsibility entrusted to them, there are criminal consequences, and my office will seek accountability."

