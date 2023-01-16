Macomb County official who pleaded guilty to extortion should avoid prison, lawyer says

article

A former Macomb County public official who pleaded guilty to extortion is trying to avoid serving time in prison.

Anthony Marrocco, who was originally charged with four crimes during a corruption probe into the Macomb County Public Works Department, is awaiting a sentencing that could land him in prison for years.

In a recent court filing, the former official's attorney argued that due to Marrocco's declining physical condition that's partly "attributable to his advanced age", he should serve his time outside of prison.

"Mr. Marrocco needs to be in a place where his treating doctors are able to see him and deal with any emergencies that arise. That place is not the Bureau of Prisons," the filing said.

The 74-year-old was originally charged with four counts before pleading guilty on Sept. 20 to one charge. As part of the agreement, prosecutors dropped the other three charges. He was considered one of the highest-profile suspects in a wide-ranging corruption probe of public officials.

Marrocco had attempted to extort a developer by pressuring him to purchase campaign fundraiser tickets in exchange for approving a permit, according to his guilty plea. He could be sentenced to up to 16 months in prison.

His sentencing date is Jan. 26.

But according to attorney Steven Fishman, Marrocco is suffering from health issues, is elderly, and the crime he pleaded guilty to does not warrant the punishment since the combination of fundraising and politics often means individuals use money to gain political favor.

"Defense counsel is not suggesting that Mr. Marrocco did nothing wrong. He pled guilty to attempted extortion and he stands by that plea. Defense counsel’s point is that when it comes to determining the seriousness of the offense, the Court should acknowledge the fact that as long as we have an electoral system, the presence and pressures of fundraising activities will remain an integral part of it," Fishman wrote.