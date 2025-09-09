Macomb County Prosecutor Lucido to initiate countywide phone town hall on gun safety

The Brief Macomb County officials are working a way to spread an important message to their community with a phone call. A countywide phone call will be going out on Thursday in Macomb County, with the prosecutor asking residents to listen in on a ‘teletown hall' event.



In an effort to reach as many people as possible, a campaign is underway to spread the message of gun safety in light of numerous accidental shootings involving unsecured weapons.

Big picture view:

All it takes is for people to answer the phone.

The idea is to deliver the message directly to people in the comfort of their homes.

The message is crucial, focusing on the safe storage of firearms. Prosecutor Pete Lucido intends to inform participants about the penalties adults, parents, and caregivers can face if they fail to properly secure their guns. The consequences of not doing so are stories that were reported time and again, often with tragic results.

The Macomb County Prosecutor notes that this countywide phone call coincides with Suicide Awareness Month, during which billboards displaying the message "Safe Storage Saves Lives" will be featured throughout the county.

What's next:

The call will reach approximately 300,000 numbers on Thursday. If you want to ensure your phone will ring, you can register and submit a question you want answered on the Macomb County Prosecutor's webpage.