Macomb County restaurant opening 2nd location in Royal Oak as The Morrie closes

The Morrie in Royal Oak is closing soon, but a new restaurant is already lined up to take its place.

Sunday will be the last day for the restaurant known for regular live music and DJ performances as owner Aaron Belen shifts his full focus to his real estate development business.

Blind Owl, a New Baltimore restaurant that serves international fusion dishes such as sushi, street tacos, shawarma nachos, and more, plans to open up in the spot in mid-September.

"The Morrie has been very popular since opening in 2016, but we’re now ready to pass the torch to Blind Owl’s Nicolas Andreasson. Since purchasing the building in 2015, Blind Owl will be my first tenant in the space, and I look forward to supporting their success," Belen said in a statement.

Blind Owl will also include a full bar. Like The Morrie, it will have live music, with shows planned every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night.

"We’ve been looking to expand for a while, and this was the perfect spot. Our goal is to be recognized as the premier destination in Royal Oak for culinary innovation with the freshest ingredients, unparalleled hospitality, and vibrant social gatherings – where every guest feels welcomed, indulged and eager to return," Andreasson said.

Blind Owl will be located at 511 S Main St. in downtown Royal Oak.