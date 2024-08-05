Macomb County sheriff gives safety tips with summer spike in drownings

A 57-year-old man drowned on Saturday at Lake St. Clair Metro Park.

"Some boaters saw that the individual went under, and looked again, and he didn’t come back up," said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham. "They were able to rush there and somehow somebody else was able to get him out of the water and get him on the boat. Our marine division was in response; one my deputies jumped on the boat and started CPR til they got to shore."

The fire department took the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"This is our second one out on Lake St Clair," Wickersham said. "I know we had a jet skier in the Macomb County area a few months back."

Drownings continue to increase this summer at an alarming rate.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, 10 drownings have taken place in the county this year alone.

The Great Lakes Surfing Project, which tracks drownings, says there have been 65 drownings within the Great Lakes so far in 2024.

Whether you're inland or at one of the Great Lakes, Wickersham said always remember there are currents to take into account – so wear floatation devices.

"You have to take in your ability to swim," he said. "One, do you know how to swim? Do you know how to swim and get out of danger if you’re in trouble?"

If you see someone starting to drown and want to help, remember to first take your own safety into consideration.

"If you don’t know what you’re doing and the proper technique, we’ll have two victims instead of one victim," the sheriff said.

First look around for a life ring or life jacket that you can throw to the person drowning, Wickersham added. If none are in sight, try emptying out a cooler and tossing it to them, so they can hang onto it.

"We’ve had a couple of drownings and are going to continue with what we’re doing right here – educating the public, making sure they’re aware that this can happen," Wickersham said. "It can happen to anybody."

