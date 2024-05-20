Macomb County to use drone with AI technology to do underground inspections

article

In the near future, the Macomb County Public Works Department will become the first in Michigan to combine drone usage with artificial intelligence for use in inspecting critical underground infrastructure.

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S. Miller is set to announce the new technology at a May 20 press conference in St. Clair Shores.

The combined, "cutting-edge" inspection method is the first of its kind for sewers/underground infrastructure in Michigan and will result in very significant cost savings, according to a release from the county.

The technology is expected to be implemented shortly after the announcement.

