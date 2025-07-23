Macomb County woman scammed out of $100K of her own money by suspect in Georgia

The Brief Six-figure's worth of cash was scammed out of a Macomb County woman to an account in Georgia. An out-of-state scammer acted as a federal employee to convince the man Now just over $110,000 is likely gone.



Over $100,000 has gone to an out-of-state swindler who convinced a Metro Detroit woman to dump the money into a bank in Georgia, according to officials.

Big picture view:

An out-of-state scammer, who acted as a federal employee, convinced a Macomb County woman to send in more than $100,000, and investigators say he played on the woman's fears with threats of arrest.

The woman first received a call in February from the scammer where Shelby Township Police Sgt. Kevin Bailey said the woman had a family emergency, which made her the perfect target.

"They said that someone was using her Social Security number and that there was a warrant for her arrest. They didn't really give many details," said Bailey.

The man got her with this line, according to the police:

"You need to keep your money safe so you need to transfer it to me so he was able to get her to transfer over $50,000," Bailey explained.

Unfortunately, she did, as investigators say the money went right into the bank account of 25-year-old Kelly Umana, who lived outside of Atlanta, Georgia. The scheme worked once, then he allegedly went in for a double dip.

Now just over $110,000 is likely gone.

"Where our detectives are still working, trying to get the money back, but it's one of those things that you know it may be difficult to do so," Bailey said.

Dig deeper:

Shelby Township followed the money, and it led to a wire transfer to Umana's bank in the south, then security cameras and a licensed police reader tracked him.

He has been charged with a felony and is being held on a $20,000 bond.

"Once it goes overseas. It's a lot more difficult to get any money back or to even get a suspect," Bailey said.

What you can do:

Meanwhile, police say there is one golden rule to remember to prevent all of this.

"No one is going to ask you for money over the phone. If anyone is asking you for money over the phone it's a scam," said Bailey.