Macomb wife to donate kidney to husband but family of 5 needs help

A Macomb husband and wife share an even stronger bond after one plans to donate a kidney to the other.

"I've been diabetic since I was 8 years old," said Phillip Pedrosi.

As a result, Pedrosi is now in the advanced stages of kidney failure.

"We knew diabetes was a problem but we didn't think it was this bad," said his wife Dusty Pedrosi.

Doctors told Philip that his only chance of survival was to get a live donor kidney.

Dusty decided she would donate one of her kidneys to her husband.

"I think it was a week before Christmas I decided I would go get tested - and that's when I found out New Year's Eve that I was a perfect match," she said.

"I just feel kind of a sense of guilt, because I don't want anything to happen to her other (kidney), if something happens to her and she loses her other kidney," Phillip said. "I am happy that I am a perfect match - in more ways than one."

The Pedrosi family

Their surgeries are scheduled for June and in the weeks and months ahead, Philip and Dusty are doing what they can to make sure their family is taken care of, while they recover.

"My employer has actually set up on their company Facebook page a post about us, and for every share and every donation, they are going to be matching, so that has been helpful. We've had a lot of shares the past few days so that has been wonderful."

Friends and family members are also doing what they can to help, starting a GoFundMe to help the Macomb family of five. The goal is to reach $10,000.

If you would like to help the family, CLICK HERE to help.