Madison Heights man accused of sending sexually explicit photos to 12-year-old girl

A 30-year-old Madison Heights man is accused of requesting explicit photos from a 12-year-old girl and sending photos of himself to the child.

Authorities allege that Barron Dukes contacted the child via Instagram, Snapchat, and texts to ask for and send explicit photos. Dukes, who is currently in the Macomb County Jail on unrelated charges, is now charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, child sexually abusive material, using a computer to commit a crime, possession of child sexually abusive material.

Police say there could be other victims, too. Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Heights police at 248-585-2100.